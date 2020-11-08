It'll Be a Girl for Pregnant Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, are going to be parents to a baby girl!

On Saturday, the Duck Dynasty alumna, 23, shared clips from a party, during which she and Huff learned the sex of their baby on the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her sister Rebecca Robertson Loflin posted a photo after the big reveal. "It's a girl!! Congrats @legitsadierob & @christian_huff 💕🎉 we are so excited to be adding some pink to our fam!!" Rebecca wrote on Instagram.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Credit: Sadie Robertson / Instagram

In October, Sadie and Christian, who wed on her family's Louisiana farm in November 2019, announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are going to be the proud parents of a little bundle of joy.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the mom-to-be captioned a photo of herself and Huff cuddled up on the couch and showcasing their sonogram.

Weeks later, Robertson revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a selfie from her hospital bed, revealing in her caption that her battle with the virus was "one of the most challenging things" she has faced.

Image zoom Credit: Sadie Robertson / Instagram

"I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one!" Robertson wrote on Instagram. "Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I'm no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and I have just about fully recovered."

Then on the latest episode of her podcast, WHOA That's Good, the pregnant star, along with her mom Korie and sister Bella, discussed their COVID-19 symptoms. Bella, 18, got sick first, followed by Korie, 47.

Sadie initially thought she was in the clear until her husband came down with a fever. "I actually tested negative but I still didn’t feel good about it, and then Christian got a fever and I was like, 'Oh no, here it comes,' " she said. "And sure enough, two days later I was full-on COVID."

In addition, she shared that she experienced brain fog, body aches, a loss of taste and smell, "vivid dreams" and difficulty sleeping, despite being "so tired."

Sadie also spoke about symptoms that she said she “hadn’t heard anybody publicly talk about,” including feelings of sadness and depression that her mom and sister also experienced. “All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before,” she said. “I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot. It’s really a dark sickness.”