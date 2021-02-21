Pregnant Sadie Robertson and Her Husband Christian Huff Celebrate Baby Shower: 'So Happy'

Sadie Robertson is one step closer to meeting her baby girl.

The pregnant Duck Dynasty star, who is expecting her first child — a daughter — with husband Christian Huff, shared a series of photos on Instagram Saturday from her intimate baby shower.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photos, Robertson was all smiles as she showed off her growing belly while joined by family and friends, including her mom, Korie Robertson. Huff, 22, was also in attendance.

"Baby's 1st shower was the SWEETEST," she began her caption. "Thankful for our sweet sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness. Thankful our daughter will grow up with people like all of you! So happy rn 💗."

Huff shared his own Instagram post featuring photos of the parents-to-be posing together at the shower. "I love my wifey and love celebrating our lil girl thanks so much to our friends for hosting the best shower for us!" he wrote.

Korie, who is also mom to daughters Bella and Rebecca as well as sons John Luke, Willie Jr. and Rowdy with husband Willie, shared more photos from the celebration on her own Instagram page.

"What a sweet day celebrating and showering these two with all the adorable things a baby girl needs 💕@legitsadierob @christian_huff you are surrounded by so much love. You're going to be the most amazing parents! And don't worry, when you need sleep, there are plenty of grandmas waiting in the wings 🤗," the mom of six wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Robertson and Huff announced in early October that they are expecting their first child together. One month later, they revealed the sex of their baby on the way.

And last month, Robertson shared a photo of her 25-week baby bump to Instagram and said that while that her pregnancy has been "magical," she also admitted that there have been some "hard things" — including battling COVID-19 and morning sickness for 22 weeks.

"Every little kick brings so much joy to my life! Pregnancy truly is the wildest thing, but as magical as it's been there have definitely been some hard things!" she said. "I have talked a little about my morning sickness on here, and not gonna lie, it was rough! 😅 I threw up every day until week 22. 🤪."

Image zoom Sadie Robertson | Credit: Sadie Robertson/instagram

While Robertson and Huff still have some time to go until they meet their baby girl, they already have a name picked out for their daughter.

"We actually do have a baby name, but we are keeping it a secret," she told PEOPLE in December. "Christian and I, really before we even knew it was a girl or a boy, we decided on a girl and a boy name, and so as soon as we found out it was a girl, we knew her name. It's been really sweet to get to call her by name and just know that. But we're going to save that for the rest of the world for a little while," she explained.