HGTV's Sabrina Soto Reveals New Kids Room for Soon-to-Be Stepson, Talks Blended Family with Fiancé

Sabrina Soto, who is mom to 6-year-old daughter Olivia, will soon become stepmom to fiancé Dean Sheremet's 4-year-old son Atlas

Sabrina Soto is showing off her soon-to-be stepson's new room!

The HGTV star, 45, who recently got engaged to Michelin-star chef Dean Sheremet, is giving PEOPLE an exclusive look at the bright and colorful bedroom she designed for her soon-to-be stepson, Atlas Wilding. Soto is also mom to daughter Olivia Gray, 6, with her former long-time boyfriend Steve Grevemberg.

"I wanted to make a room that he grows in," she tells PEOPLE of the welcoming bedroom she created, which features Crate & Kids' newest collab with home authority, Domino. "As a designer and even as a mom to Olivia, I'm not into themed kids' rooms because I know that kids are fickle and one day they love princesses and the next day they're into some astronomy or whatever."

Soto says she loves that the room is "super playful and colorful" and includes "so much storage" from the dressers, bookcases and cubbies in the space.

The interior designer, who has starred in shows like Ty Breaker, Get It Sold and Trading Spaces, says she designed the room as a surprise for Atlas before he and his dad moved in.

"I set up the room months before they moved in to make that transition a lot easier for him," says Soto. "So I gave him a reveal and he absolutely loved it. He was able to play in that room for a long time before the move-in happened ... he felt really comfortable in the space."

Soto also opens up about the experience of blending families with Sheremet.

"It's always a bit of a transition, no matter what," she says. "So the great thing is that my daughter, Olivia, and Atlas are thick as thieves. They get along so great."

The designer says she is still "learning a lot" as she and Sheremet begin this new phase of their lives and she continues to co-parent with ex Grevemberg.