Sabrina Bryan Is Pregnant! Cheetah Girls Alum and Husband Jordan Lundberg Expecting First Child

Sabrina Bryan is expecting her first cub!

The Cheetah Girls alum, 35, and husband Jordan Lundberg are expecting their first child, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“We have been really excited to begin this journey,” Bryan tells PEOPLE. “We realize becoming parents is a gift that we have been blessed with and are excited to share our love of our first baby!”

“It has been hard keeping our baby news a secret,” she adds, noting how wonderful it’s been to share the news with their loved ones. “Finally sharing our news with our family has been exhilarating.”

Of course, while the happy couple have only begun to share their baby news, they’ve known for quite some time.

“I found out on New Year’s Eve,” Bryan shares, detailing the sweet way she told her husband. “Jordan and I were having dinner at one of our favorite restaurants Orange Hill in Orange County, and following dinner, I surprised him with a box filled with baby onesies and dad tools.”

Even before she knew for sure she was pregnant, Bryan recognized that some changes were taking place.

“I typically eat very healthy, but do have a sweet tooth. Beginning in mid-December, all I could think about was having non-stop sweets. Anything else I consumed tasted like salt and vinegar,” she says, noting that her husband is definitely looking forward to any unusual pregnancy cravings she may have in the upcoming months.

“Jordan is happily awaiting to try a crazy mix of foods,” she says. “We are ready for the pickles, sprinkles and hot sauce.”

Although her first trimester was a bit “frustrating,” Bryan is “feeling more energized” these days.

“The first trimester zapped all my energy from my body! For someone who works out and teaches choreography daily, it was frustrating trying to get through the day awake!” she says. “Now that I have started my second trimester, I’m already feeling more energized. I resumed working out, and even feel a boost of productivity!”

With so many more milestones on the horizon, Bryan adds that she and her husband are both overwhelmed and excited.

“It is a bit overwhelming trying to plan our lives as parents,” she says. “We are excited to learn if we are having a baby Cheetah boy or a girl cub!! Either way, once we know, let the baby shopping begin.”

Bryan and Lundberg, a strategic accounts manager, tied the knot in October 2018 at the home of Wayne Newton, her costar during season 5 of Dancing with the Stars.

“After our first year together, I knew he was the one. Now, seven years later, we knew it was the perfect time for us to start a new chapter,” Bryan previously told PEOPLE of their romance.

“What I am looking forward to in marriage is simply a deepening of our love for each other. Stepping into a new season of life with our marriage means starting our forever together with new beginnings,” she added, noting how excited she was to some day start a family of their own.