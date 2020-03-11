Cheetah Girls' Sabrina Bryan Expecting a Daughter: 'We Are Already So in Love'

Sabrina Bryan is about to welcome another little Cheetah Girl!

The actress and singer, 35, is expecting a daughter with husband Jordan Lundberg, the couple reveals exclusively to PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. Held at a friend’s home, Bryan and Lundberg’s “gender reveal party” featured a bevy of blue and pink decorations, including balloons by C9 Balloons.

For the big moment, the dad-to-be popped a gold balloon that read, “How I wonder what you are?” in navy-blue text — and the moment “pink confetti filled the air” is one Bryan recalls as “an indescribable thrill.”

“I cannot wait for for all of the bows, tutus and dance shoes!” says Bryan, who competed on season 5 of Dancing with the Stars, of learning she’s expecting a daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Sabrina Bryan's sex-reveal party Jenna Benitez

Image zoom Sabrina Bryan's sex-reveal party Jenna Benitez

Image zoom Sabrina Bryan's sex-reveal party Jenna Benitez

Image zoom Sabrina Bryan's sex-reveal party Jenna Benitez

RELATED: Sabrina Bryan Is Pregnant! Cheetah Girls Alum and Husband Jordan Lundberg Expecting First Child

During the festivities, 40 of the couple’s closest friends and family members noshed on a Sunday brunch style spread including egg and veggie quiche cups, a charcuterie board and various pastries.

For desserts, guests could snag a treat off of a custom doughnut board featuring pink and blue versions of the round baked goods, and enjoyed a tasty cake from Penelope’s Perfections.

Of her little lady of the hour, Bryan tells PEOPLE, “We are already so in love with our little baby girl blessing!”

Image zoom Sabrina Bryan's sex reveal Jenna Benitez

Image zoom Sabrina Bryan's sex reveal Jenna Benitez

Image zoom Sabrina Bryan's sex-reveal party Jenna Benitez

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Girl on the Way for Kate Hudson

Bryan’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE on Friday, with the star saying she and her husband, who wed in October 2018 at Wayne Newton‘s home in Las Vegas, “have been really excited to begin this journey.”

“We realize becoming parents is a gift that we have been blessed with and are excited to share our love of our first baby!” she added. “It has been hard keeping our baby news a secret. Finally sharing our news with our family has been exhilarating.”

“Jordan is happily awaiting to try a crazy mix of foods,” Bryan continued of her pregnancy cravings potential. “We are ready for the pickles, sprinkles and hot sauce.”

For more from Sabrina Bryan, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.