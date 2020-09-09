Meet Monroe! Cheetah Girls' Sabrina Bryan Introduces Daughter: 'Our Bundle of Love and Joy'
"It is hard to believe that our bundle of love and joy has only been part of our family for a week," Sabrina Bryan tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
World, meet Comillia Monroe!
Sabrina Bryan introduces her 1-week-old daughter in this week's issue of PEOPLE, sharing exclusive snapshots of The Cheetah Girls star's newborn solo and with Mom and dad Jordan Lundberg.
"Our first week has really been incredible. Monroe is a very good baby," says the actress and singer, who gave birth to the couple's first child on Aug. 31.
In the sweet photos, baby Monroe snoozes soundly in a variety of outfits and headbands, even snuggling up near the family dog, Emily.
"It is hard to believe that our bundle of love and joy has only been part of our family for a week," adds Bryan, 35.
A rep for Bryan confirmed Monroe's birth exclusively to PEOPLE, revealing she arrived in Newport Beach, California, at 2:03 a.m., after Bryan's water broke while she was in the process of moving into a new home.
Weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., baby Monroe measured 19¾ inches long upon her arrival, before which Bryan pushed for only 30 minutes. Monroe's first name, Comillia, was chosen after Bryan's mother.
The star's rep confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in March, with Bryan saying she and her husband (who wed in October 2018 at Wayne Newton's home in Las Vegas) "have been really excited to begin this journey."
"We realize becoming parents is a gift that we have been blessed with and are excited to share our love of our first baby!" she added, in part. "It has been hard keeping our baby news a secret. Finally sharing our news with our family has been exhilarating."
Days after her pregnancy announcement, the "Cinderella" singer revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she was expecting a daughter. Held at a friend's home, Bryan and Lundberg's "gender reveal party" featured a bevy of blue and pink decorations, including balloons by C9 Balloons.
For the big moment, the then-dad-to-be popped a gold balloon that read, "How I wonder what you are?" in navy blue text — and the moment "pink confetti filled the air" is one Bryan recalled as "an indescribable thrill."
"I cannot wait for all of the bows, tutus and dance shoes!" said the then-mom-to-be, who previously competed on season 5 of Dancing with the Stars, of learning she was expecting a girl.
Of her little lady of the hour, Bryan added to PEOPLE, "We are already so in love with our little baby girl blessing!"
