Ryan Sheckler and Wife Abigail Welcome Baby Girl on First Wedding Anniversary: 'Heavenly Moment'

Published on March 13, 2023 12:01 PM
Ryan Sheckler and family. Photo: Kalani Cummins 

Ryan Sheckler is a dad!

The pro skateboarder and former MTV star, 33, and wife Abigail have welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple welcomed daughter Olive Oleta on Friday, March 3, which was also the pair's first wedding anniversary. Olive was born weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz.

"I am head over heels in love with this baby! I know I should be trying to get sleep when she is napping but I just can't stop staring at her hoping that time would stop so I can stay in this heavenly moment forever!" the new mom tells PEOPLE.

Ryan Sheckler and family.
Ryan Sheckler holding daughter Olive.
L: Caption Ryan Sheckler and family. PHOTO: Kalani Cummins
R: Caption Ryan Sheckler holding daughter Olive. PHOTO: Kalani Cummins

The couple chose the name Olive for its symbolic connection to joy, peace and friendship. Oleta pays homage to Ryan's late grandmother, who supported his skating career fiercely and died in October 2020 before getting the chance to meet her great-granddaughter.

"We considered a few names, but Olive kept coming up in church, and we loved how the olive branch symbolizes peace, so we went with it," Ryan tells PEOPLE.

"Her middle name is Oleta, after my late grandma, who was a huge part of my life. Abigail and I call her Double O Shecks and Ollie O, and I'm sure we will come up with many more nicknames in the future!"

Ryan Sheckler and family.
Ryan Sheckler and daughter Olive.
L: Caption Ryan Sheckler and family. PHOTO: Kalani Cummins
R: Caption Ryan Sheckler and daughter Olive. PHOTO: Kalani Cummins 

The skater and his registered nurse wife, 26, exchanged vows in a "fairytale" wedding at the couple's very own "hidden oasis," the Rancho Las Lomas botanical gardens in Orange County, California.

Underneath a crystal tent with twinkle lights, candles, and a chandelier, the couple shared their first dance to "Use Somebody" by the Kings of Leon.

The couple decided on a swift, 90-day engagement before becoming husband and wife because, according to Sheckler: "When you know, you know!"

