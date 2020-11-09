Ryan Serhant Slams Critics Who 'Bullied' Him Over Photo of Daughter: 'Wasn't a Political Post'

Ryan Serhant said he and wife Emilia are raising daughter Zena "to be kind to all people from all walks of life, backgrounds and belief systems"

Ryan Serhant is calling the shots surrounding his social media posts.

On Sunday, the Million Dollar Listing New York star revealed on his Instagram Story that he had deleted a snapshot of his 20-month-old daughter Zena after receiving negative comments, assuming he was using the image to promote his political views amid the 2020 presidential election.

"I cannot believe I'm being bullied into taking down a proud photo of my daughter," began Serhant, 36, in his Story post. "I thought about just turning off comments, but I don't want any negativity out there around a photo of my baby. Or anyone's baby."

"My intention wasn't to take a side and it wasn't a political post," he continued, adding of himself and wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, "We raise Zena to be a compassionate, decent, loving, and understanding human being. To be kind to all people from all walks of life, backgrounds and belief systems. That's all."

Ryan Serhant's Instagram Story

Ryan Serhant and daughter Zena

Ryan Serhant and daughter Zena

The father of one went on to share three photos of himself and his baby girl — the first of which was the one that he posted previously, showing the two smiling together, with Zena's hair in adorable pigtails.

"Here's the photo alone. Because she's super cute. And awesome. And her life is FULL of ENDLESS possibilities," Serhant wrote. He then shared a similar snap with the note, "And here's another one" and three kissing emojis.

The last image showed Zena cuddling with her dad, seemingly fast asleep as a smiling Serhant looked up at the camera.

"Thank you everyone for the overwhelmingly positive comments and replies today. Tomorrow's a new, better day," concluded the Bravo star.

Serhant and his wife welcomed Zena, their first child, on February 26 after a difficult three-year fertility journey that included in vitro fertilization.

Bechrakis Serhant, 35, even wrote a children's book about their experience. Called To the Moon and Back for You, the book "is for families in the IVF community and any woman who feels like a mother even before holding her child for the first time," she told PEOPLE in October 2019.