Ryan Seacrest Wants to Have Kids, Says His Mom Has 'Given Up' on Him for Grandchildren

Ryan Seacrest is still hoping to have a little one in the future.

In a new profile for WSJ. Magazine, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host says that he wants to have children one day, revealing he's been thinking of the future more since dating model Aubrey Paige.

"I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life," he says. "I do want to have kids. But I haven't even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it's become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that…. I want to be available and present."

The American Idol host says he typically keeps a busy schedule with work which constantly has an impact. He even admits that his mother, Connie, has lost hope for any grandchildren from him.

"She's given up on me," he tells the outlet.

ryan seacrest Credit: Yoshiyuki Matsumura for WSJ. Magazine

Last October, Seacrest shared similar sentiments about fatherhood on his On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show.

"I said a few weeks ago, 'I'm not so into it,' and then I saw some of my friends' kids get excited about it. Then I see my niece, and she's so beautiful," he told listeners. "Then I see you, [co-host Sisanie], with twins, and I see how happy you are, and I would never in a million years — actually if you asked me when I was 40 a few years ago 'Do you want kids?' [I'd say], 'I don't know' — and now, all of a sudden, all I can think about is, 'Wow, how do I do that? I'm getting older. What are the options?' "

While the star is now starting to focus on his future, the topic was once a factor in his break up with ex Shayna Taylor. The former couple called it quits last year after dating and splitting up three times. Throughout the relationship, a source close to Taylor, a trained chef and food blogger, told PEOPLE that the two weren't quite on the same page about the timeline of their future.

"Shayna wanted more out of the relationship," the source said. "It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn't there yet."

When asked about future plans, Seacrest also told PEOPLE that he chose to focus on the present.