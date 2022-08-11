Ryan Seacrest Shares Thoughts on Becoming a Dad: 'Having Kids at the Right Time Would Be Great'

Ryan Seacrest is excited about the opportunity to become a parent when the time is right.

During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, guest co-host Lisa Rinna asked Seacrest his thoughts about having kids down the line.

After nearly spitting out his drink, the American Idol host, 47, teased, "Is this a Real Housewives episode and not a Live episode? I'm confused, are we not really on our show?"

"I want to know about Ryan Seacrest!" Rinna, 59, exclaimed.

"I think having kids at the right time would be great," Seacrest shared. "I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that's a high bar. So that's in my head."

Seacrest is currently dating model Aubrey Paige. The twosome first sparked dating rumors in May 2021. Recently, they made their red carpet debut at the June premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary, Halftime.

Last week, Seacrest was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped the television personality and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies.

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the co-hosts taste-tested chewy and crunchy cookies to decide which was better. Flora assisted the co-hosts in the deliberations, eventually declaring chewy as the winner.

Following the show, Seacrest shared a series of pictures on Instagram with Flora from the episode.

In the first shot, Seacrest smiles alongside his sister Meredith and her daughter Flora. He also included a video in the post that shows Flora getting mic'd up before the show and another of the little girl shyly walking onto the set while holding her stuffed animal.

"It's Flora's show, we're just supporting characters in it," Seacrest captioned the sweet post.