Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!

Ryan Seacrest asked his 3-year-old niece to join him on camera to choose between a crunchy or chewy chocolate chip cookie

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on August 4, 2022 04:01 PM

Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week.

On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies.

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the co-hosts taste-tested chewy and crunchy cookies to decide which was better. Flora assisted the co-hosts in the deliberations, eventually declaring chewy as the winner.

"Flora, you know what we should do? Eat all those cookies and then hang out with Mommy," Seacrest joked. "A little sugar rush."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ryan Seacrest/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

Following the show, the American Idol host shared a series of pictures on Instagram with Flora from the episode.

In the first shot, Seacrest smiles alongside his sister Meredith and her daughter Flora. He also included a video in the post that shows Flora getting mic'd up before the show and another of the little girl shyly walking onto the set while holding her stuffed animal.

"It's Flora's show, we're just supporting characters in it," Seacrest captioned the sweet post.

Speaking to the WSJ. Magazine last December, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host said he does think about having children one day.

"I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life," he said. "I do want to have kids. But I haven't even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it's become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that…. I want to be available and present."

