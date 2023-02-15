Ryan Seacrest Helps 'American Idol' Super Fans Pull Off Sex Reveal During Filming in Hawaii: Watch

Ryan Seacrest helped a family make an unforgettable memory, revealing the sex of their baby during an American Idol taping in Hawaii

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on February 15, 2023 04:46 PM
Ryan Seacrest Helps American Idol Super Fans Pull Off a Sex Reveal During Filming
Photo: Ryan Seacrest/instagram

Ryan Seacrest made a special moment extra special for a pair of American Idol super fans.

Sharing a video of Brandon and Britney's family on Instagram Wednesday, the Idol host, 48, explained he spotted their sign — which read "please help reveal baby's gender" — during rehearsal.

"Brandon & Britney have been fans of the show for years & were saddened to hear they had left Aulani a day before we began filming years ago. So without knowing our filming dates, they booked another trip on a whim, hoping to catch the show… Well, they just so happened to get pregnant between now & then, and luckily I saw them holding a sign asking me to host their gender reveal," he explained in the caption.

"So I brought them on stage before the show as a surprise. It was a privilege to be involved and congratulations to the Padilla's ! #genderreveal," he added.

In the video, Seacrest teased the family with an Idol-style stall to share the sex of their baby on the way.

"After a nationwide vote and nine glorious months, we have the results. It's ... a... I'll tell you after the break."

He then revealed the couple would be welcoming another little girl.

Seacrest also recounted the story on Live Wednesday, telling co-host Kelly Ripa, "They were so excited."

"The funny thing was, I don't know if they were in tears, but I was in tears after announcing the reveal of their little baby. So congrats to the Padilla family."

