"I never admitted it out loud, to myself or my wife, but I really wanted a little girl," dad of two daughter Ryan Reynolds tells PEOPLE's Jess Cagle

Ryan Reynolds Wants to Have 'Nine Daughters' with Blake Lively: 'I Would Be Thrilled'

Get ready, Blake Lively: Ryan Reynolds is planning a household filled with little women.

The Golden Globe-nominated Deadpool star, 40, told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle during an interview on SiriusXM EW Radio that he “can’t get enough” of having a having a daughter.

“If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled,” said Reynolds, who just welcomed his second little girl with Lively in September. “Really, like I genuinely would be.”

PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Dad Alive welcomed older daughter James with wife Lively, 29, in December 2014. “Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” he told PEOPLE. “I would have made a terrible king.”

Growing up in a household with four brothers has made Reynolds jaded about what having a son could bring.

“My brothers and I, there’s four of us, we would destroy the house,” he shared on EW Radio. “I was 8 and I could patch and drywall at 8. We could actually repair an entire hole in the wall in our house within 15 minutes.”

Continued the Canadian actor, “That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, because I don’t want a wiffle house. I just want the house to be normal.”

In fact, he likes his house with lots of “estrogen,” he said. “I never admitted it out loud, to myself or my wife, but I really wanted a little girl. It’s the best.”