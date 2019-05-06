Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Traveling with Two Kids: I 'Ask the Flight Attendant If I Can Leave'

It’s a good thing Ryan Reynolds‘ signature sense of humor extends to the challenges of parenting.

In an interview for this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now, the Pokémon Detective Pikachu voice actor and third-time dad-to-be opens up about the “not so nice” experience of air travel with young kids.

“Usually when I am on an airplane with my kids, at some point I usually get up and ask the flight attendant if I can leave the aircraft,” jokes the star, who shares two daughters with wife Blake Lively: 2½-year-old Inez and James, 4.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time they say, ‘No, please stay seated,’ so I just sit back down and long for the sweet release of death,” teases Reynolds, 42.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Image zoom Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Reveals His 2½-Year-Old Daughter Inez Is “Super Into Villains”: “Her Favorite Character Is Gaston”

At least their expanding family has each other, as Reynolds tells PEOPLE that he and Lively, 31, won’t work at the same time in order to travel together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” he says.

The Deadpool actor continues, “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Expecting Their Third Child

Reynolds and Lively announced her pregnancy when she stepped out at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu on Thursday, wearing a yellow dress that hugged her belly.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source close to the couple shared with PEOPLE exclusively following the reveal. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”

Catch Pokémon Detective Pikachu in theaters Friday.

For more from Ryan Reynolds, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.