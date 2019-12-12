Ryan Reynolds Plays Coy on Daughter No. 3's Name, Jokes 'All of the Letters' in It Are 'Silent'

Ryan Reynolds is staying tight-lipped about his new baby’s name, but he’s having fun keeping people guessing.

In a chat with Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on the Today show Thursday surrounding his new Netflix action-thriller 6 Underground, the 43-year-old actor teased that he and wife Blake Lively “haven’t yet” given a name to their third child, whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in October.

“We’re gonna be original, and all the letters in her name are silent,” Reynolds joked, to the laughter of the co-hosts. “I want to give her something to push against in life.”

Now as a father to three girls (the newborn plus Inez, 3, and James, 5 this month), the Deadpool actor — who jokes, “I’m doing my part to wipe men off the face of the earth” when asked about his house full of female energy — admits that “leaving the house is getting harder and harder.”

“Going away … gets a lot harder when they ask, ‘Where are you going?’, ‘When are you coming home?’, ‘Why are you leaving me?’ ” Reynolds shared.

Image zoom Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds with their newborn daughter Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

“I love it. It’s been incredible… leaving the house is getting harder and harder,” @VancityReynolds says about being a father of three pic.twitter.com/uNwf2VK9Lg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2019

PEOPLE confirmed on Oct. 4 that the couple had welcomed their third child, but no details about the baby’s sex, name or birth were released at the time.

Reynolds confirmed the baby’s arrival less than two weeks later, alongside a photo of himself and Lively, 32, snuggling up with what appeared to be their new bundle of joy in British Columbia, Canada.

The photo accompanying the Green Lantern actor’s tweet featured the couple smiling at each other with their child, presumably their latest little one, in a baby carrier worn by her dad, but her face had been blurred out and a smiley face drawn over her real face.

“I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in,” Reynolds said in the tweet, revealing the sex of his newborn. “On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.”

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James (L) and Inez in 2016 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It’s no secret that Reynolds loves being a father to girls, and told Entertainment Weekly Radio in 2016 “if I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.”

He added at the time that part of the reason he didn’t necessarily want boys was because he grew up with three brothers, which caused some chaos in the house growing up: “That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, because I don’t want a wiffle house. I just want the house to be normal.”

“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” Reynolds told PEOPLE in February 2016 after he and Lively welcomed their first daughter, James. “I would have made a terrible king.”

6 Underground drops Friday on Netflix.