The actor shares three daughters, James, Ines and Betty, with wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds Talks Parenting 3 Children with Blake Lively: 'Division of Labor Is Very Important'

Ryan Reynolds gets by with a little help from wife Blake Lively.

In an exclusive clip from season 4 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Reynolds, 45, opens up about parenting his three daughters with Lively.

"You feed the crew," Letterman, 75, says to Reynolds as the Deadpool star seemingly puts together a meal for his family.

"Blake, full disclosure, really showed me how to do all this," Reynolds admits.

"Who runs the show here?" asks Letterman.

"Blake runs the show, I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her," says Reynolds, who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Lively.

Letterman then asks Reynolds if "anxiety would set in" if Lively was out of town visiting her family and he was left to care for the children on his own.

"I would, first off, never let her go visit her family," Reynolds teases, getting a laugh from the former-late night talk show host.

"If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first," he continues. "And then there would be, with three girls, so, that division of labor is very important."

Lively, 34, and Reynolds, who co-chaired this year's Met Gala, first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 but did not develop a romantic relationship until a year later.

In October 2011, Lively and Reynolds sparked dating rumors when they were spotted outside an apartment in Boston, where Reynolds was filming the action film R.I.P.D.

A source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying, "They are very much a couple. They're really happy together."

In September 2012, the couple wed and in December 2014 they welcomed their first daughter, James.