The Red Notice star told Access Hollywood that he “probably won’t shoot anything" until the end of Summer 2022

Ryan Reynolds Is Excited to Spend Time With His 3 Kids During Acting Break: 'They're Growing Up'

Ryan Reynolds plans to spend ample time with his children during his brief break from acting.

"We all want to be together during this time. Our kids are still quite young and I don't want to miss it," Reynolds, 45, told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Adrianna Costa at the premiere of his new Netflix film Red Notice on Wednesday.

"My kids, they're growing up faster than time and space would have suggested, so I want to be there," he added in an interview with Access Hollywood. "I want to spend some time with them."

The actor noted that he "probably won't shoot anything until the end of the summer" in 2022 while he spends time with his wife Blake Lively and their kids, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Reynolds revealed his plans to temporarily step away from filmmaking on Monday in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at Monday's WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards.

"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them," the Free Guy star told the outlet. "You know, you don't really get that time back."

Reynolds and Lively, 34, have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in Green Lantern. They wed in 2012 after a year of dating.

In June, Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight that his family inspired him to use his role as a public figure as a platform for promoting mental health awareness after the actor opened up about his lifelong struggles with mental health on Instagram during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

"Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry. That there's space for all these things," said Reynolds.

"The home that I grew in, that wasn't modeled for me really," he added. "And that's not to say that my parents were neglectful, but they come from a different generation."

In his May post, the Deadpool actor confessed to overscheduling himself "and important things slip" due to his "lifelong pal, anxiety."