Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters with Blake Lively Are 'Ready' for Baby No. 4: 'They Love It'

"It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited," Ryan Reynolds said of welcoming a fourth baby with wife Blake Lively

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on November 22, 2022 01:09 PM
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's girls are looking forward to another sibling.

The Spirited actor, 46, recently chatted about the couple's fourth baby on the way in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he shared how the pair's three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, feel about the new addition.

"They're in. They love it," he said of his girls. "They're ready."

"I'm very excited," the star added of his own feelings. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

On Monday, Reynolds appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where he spoke about how his family is preparing to welcome the newborn.

Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Already a dad to three daughters, Reynolds admitted "not as much preparation" has gone into bringing another baby into the family.

"How are you preparing for this new baby?" Reynolds' Spirited costar Sunita Mani asked the actor.

"The first one, everything's like perfect and you set everything up, everything's sterilized. By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right this is happening," he said, teasing, "I should sweep or something."

"Not as much preparation has happened. I shouldn't speak for my wife because she's in it to win it right now," he added. "She's ready. We're very excited though."

blake lively
Taylor Hill/Getty

In September, Lively, 35, revealed that she's pregnant with the couple's fourth child at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.

Speaking on the Today show in November, Reynolds opened up about the baby, admitting that he's hoping their fourth child will also be a girl.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," said Reynolds while noting that he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."

