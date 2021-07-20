Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Was 'So Much Better' at Helping Their Kids with Virtual School

Ryan Reynolds is crediting wife Blake Lively for being a pro at navigating the homeschooling process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Deadpool star, 44, appeared on Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast where he spoke to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about Lively's expertise when it came to helping their children with virtual school. The couple share three daughters: Betty, 21 months, Inez, 4, and James, 6.

"They had a tough time," Reynolds said of his kids going to school over Zoom. "I was seeking out external help left and right. I was reading books. I was trying someway to steer the ship. Blake was so much better at it than I was because I'm also a child."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Credit: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

As for dealing with his own stresses, Reynolds said he "started a meditation practice" and was doing "a lot of writing" over the past year.

The actor also recalled the story of when he met Lively, 33, and when he made the first move.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds said of the 2011 superhero film they co-starred in. "We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

Reynolds said the two "hung out" and "always kind of kept in touch but casually" before they began dating.

"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," he said. "I was just begging her to sleep with me."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Pregnant Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday with Candid Photos

When asked how quickly they went from dating to knowing they wanted a more lasting commitment, Reynolds described it as something "like out of a fairytale."

"A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together,'" he said. "And we did."

Reynolds and Lively tied the knot not long after on Sept. 9, 2012, in South Carolina.

Since being wed, the couple has attended red carpets together in support of each others' films, and have most notably— and hysterically! — trolled each other on social media.

On Monday, the actress posted a hilarious exchange between herself Reynolds on her Instagram Story, in which she responded to a photo he'd shared of himself moving a snapping turtle out of harm's way.

"Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine ass arms?" Lively joked in her reply to the Free Guy actor.