Ryan Reynolds Says Being a Dad Has ‘Made Me a Better Person’: ‘I Sort of Miss Being Horrible’

Ryan Reynolds is one proud dad.

During a visit to Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor — who shares daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2, with wife Blake Lively — opened up about his love of fatherhood, admitting, “It’s kind of made me a better person, I think.”

“I sort of miss being horrible,” Reynolds, 42, teased. “I love it.”

That doesn’t mean being a dad comes without difficulties. “It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, with two kids,” Reynolds said, joking, “I think of blinking now like tiny little breaks.”

“But it’s a dream,” he said. “They’re the best. They’re my buddies. I love it.”

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Livels and their kids Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News Online

Reynolds was on DeGeneres’ show to promote Once Upon a Deadpool, a recut version of this summer’s Deadpool 2 that is PG-13 rated so his youngest fans can join in on the fun.

“I get a lot of parents who come up who say to me, ‘Are they ever going to do a PG-13 version of Deadpool? ‘Cause parents and adults, myself included, want content that they can watch with their kids that’s also entertaining for you. And that’s what this version of Deadpool is,” he explained.

With the blockbuster now cut for a younger generation, Reynolds might actually be able to show it to his daughters one day. In the meantime, they’re busy watching Frozen.

“I have seen Frozen with my daughters so, so many times.” Reynolds lamented, quipping. “People don’t know this, a lot of parents don’t know this, but if you actually watch Frozen backwards, it’s actually a shot for shot remake of The Exorcist. So that would obviously enrage a lot of parents.”

Ryan Reynolds Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Once Upon a Deadpool hits theaters on December 12 and will run only through Christmas Eve. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to F— Cancer. “That’s why I’m so excited about the Deadpool 2‘s PG-13 cut because not only is it an incredibly entertaining movie, but it’s for a great cause,” Reynolds said.

Also during his Ellen appearance, Reynolds remarked at how his eldest daughter is a good traveler, explaining she’s “into her books and her little stuff.”

Back in May, Reynolds chatted on Good Morning America about James’ voice cameo in the opening for “Gorgeous” on Swift’s Reputation album. “It was a voice memo that ended up in a song. It’s pretty amazing,” Reynolds said. “My daughter’s had a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song came out. She’s insufferable.”

When asked if he would nudge his daughters into show business, Reynolds said no. “Mostly because I’m against child abuse,” he joked. “Show business, for a little kid, that’s a crazy pursuit.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).