Ryan Reynolds on How His Kids React to His Romantic Scenes: 'Not Anger, but Just Disappointment'

Awkward!

Ryan Reynolds was faced with an interesting question from a young fan while promoting his new Netflix film The Adam Project.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a recent Q&A session about the movie, a boy asked the 45-year-old actor, who has been married to Blake Lively for nearly 10 years, if it was "real" when he kissed costar Zoe Saldana in the new movie, as seen in a video clip posted on one of Netflix's Instagram accounts.

After jokingly saying "I didn't mean it?" and shrugging his shoulders — and questioning if the child was Lively in disguise — Reynolds revealed that talking about this subject with his own kids is no easy task.

"This is the thing, I don't know how to explain this to my own kids. If they watch this, and they're like, 'Daddy! What are you doing?' Like, it's exactly the tactic I'd use on them — not anger, but just disappointment."

Ryan Reynolds Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Reynolds and Lively, 34, wed in 2012, about two years after meeting on the set of Green Lantern. The couple shares three children: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

In November 2021, Reynolds revealed his plan to take time off from acting "to create a little bit more space for my family" to The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "You know, you don't really get that time back."

The following month, the Deadpool star told LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel that what's most important to him is spending time with his children.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline Credit: Getty

"Well, I've done a lot of [acting]," Reynolds said in the video interview, later adding, "The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids."

"When I'm shooting a film, I'm oftentimes in Europe, I'm away, there are incredibly long hours, it's a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time — not just because I'm performing but I'm also generally producing and writing on my movies as well," he said.

"They tend to chew and blow bubbles with every aspect of my life when I'm shooting a film," he added. "So allowing myself to step away right away, it's sort of the perfect time. Not just for my family but for MNTN and for Maximum Effort, to just kind of focus on those for a little while."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline Credit: Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Reynolds shared similar sentiments in a November 2021 interview with BDG's Fatherly, noting that part of the goal is to allow Lively "to do some of the things that she wants to do" in life.

"And the other part is purely selfish. It's just that I don't want to miss this time," Reynolds added. "You don't get this time back. And my kids are in school now, so they can't travel with me to location. I have to be there. So it's important and I'm super lucky I get to do it."