"I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule," Ryan Reynolds said in a new interview, in which he talked about taking a "sabbatical" from making movies

Ryan Reynolds on Taking a Break from Acting: 'I Don't Want to Miss This Time with My Kids'

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about why he decided to take a break from acting.

The Deadpool actor, 45, spoke with LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel, who asked about the actor's "sabbatical."

"Well, I've done a lot of [acting]," Reynolds said in the video interview, published Monday, adding that he's "extremely passionate" about his creative agency Maximum Effort, which he co-founded in 2018, and software platform MNTN, where he serves as the Chief Creative Officer. MNTN acquired Maximum Effort in June.

Reynolds continued, "The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids."

The actor — who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with wife Blake Lively — also shared why this is the "perfect time" for him to take a break.

"When I'm shooting a film, I'm oftentimes in Europe, I'm away, there are incredibly long hours, it's a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time — not just because I'm performing but I'm also generally producing and writing on my movies as well," he said.

"They tend to chew and blow bubbles with every aspect of my life when I'm shooting a film," he added. "So allowing myself to step away right away, it's sort of the perfect time. Not just for my family but for MNTN and for Maximum Effort, to just kind of focus on those for a little while."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Reynolds later said he simply wants to "live life like a normal human," stating, "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

That lifestyle has become challenging as their children get older, he explained. "Now that they're in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it's totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up. I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I'm really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort," Reynolds said. "It is a juggling act."

The Golden Globe nominee briefly shared what life at home was like during quarantine, explaining, "I certainly don't miss Zoom school, but it was really lovely — to have that insight and visibility into my kids' real daily lives and for my wife as well."

Reynolds first announced that he was taking a break from making movies in October, after wrapping the holiday film Spirited.