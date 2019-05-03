Ryan Reynolds Tries to Leave Bad-Mouthed Characters Behind, Keep It 'Clean' at Home for His Kids

Ryan Reynolds is known for playing characters who like leaning into filthy language, but he tries to keep all of that out of his home life with wife Blake Lively and their daughters.

The actor attended the Times Square premiere of his upcoming animated flick Pokémon: Detective Pikachu on Thursday night in New York City, where he and Lively revealed they’re expecting their third child when she showed off her baby bump while posing for pictures.

But before the two made their happy news public, Reynolds, 42, did some interviews on the red carpet and told Vanity Fair that he tries to keep his dialogue kid-friendly at home around daughters Inez, 2½, and James, 4.

“There are times where I didn’t know they were home yet, or they were standing in a corner, and I accidentally said a bad word, like ‘f—,’ in a lighthearted way,” Reynolds said. “I think most parents go through that. But we keep it pretty clean at my house, and even on set.”

“We bring our kids to the set — but when I was shooting Deadpool, I never brought them when I was doing something gnarly,” he added. “The thing that freaks them out is the makeup. The style makeup they don’t like.”

Though Reynolds — himself the youngest of four brothers — is currently outnumbered at home, that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily hoping for a boy this time around.

As he told PEOPLE in 2016, “Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.”

In general, Reynolds has truly taken to fatherhood. “It’s the best thing. It’s the best thing that could ever happen to you,” The Proposal star told eTalk last year.

Reynolds recently told PEOPLE he and Lively, 31, won’t work at the same time in order to keep their family together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” he said.

The actor continued, “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Catch Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in theaters May 10.