Blake Lively might be in for quite a surprise this Mother’s Day thanks to husband Ryan Reynolds, who says he has some big things planned for his wife on May 12.

“I am going to keep it simple: Just some skydiving … maybe some skywriting,” jokes Reynolds, 42. “I am going to see if I can get one of those blimps that say something nice.”

Kidding aside, the actor says the secret to his relationship with Lively, 31, is that their family always sticks together.

The couple shares daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2, and will welcome their third child together this year. At the New York City premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu on Thursday evening, Lively revealed she is pregnant when she stepped out wearing a yellow dress, which hugged her baby bump, alongside Reynolds.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” says Reynolds.

“The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is,” he adds. “So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Reynolds recently flew to Tokyo, where he was promoting Pokémon Detective Pikachu. In the family-friendly film, he voices the cuddly, mouse-like Pokémon creation Pikachu.

After years of playing the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool, he says he was happy to be in a movie suitable for his young daughters.

“To be a part of a film that my wife, Blake, is as excited about as my two daughters is unusual and super-exciting for me,” says Reynolds. “It’s so cool to see my girls pumped.”

Pokémon Detective Pikachu hits theaters May 10.