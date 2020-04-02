Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's 'Mostly Drinking' While Social Distancing with Blake Lively and Daughters

Ryan Reynolds has found a way to occupy himself while social distancing with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While joining Stephen Colbert via video chat for Wednesday’s at-home version of The Late Show, the Deadpool star revealed how he and wife Blake Lively have been spending their time in isolation.

“We’re doing a lot of homeschooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience,” Reynolds shared.

“But I’m mostly drinking,” he jokingly added.

Reynolds is hunkered down with the Gossip Girl alum and their three daughters — James, 5, Inez, 3 and their newest addition, whom the actor said is “about 8 months” now. Joining the family of five is also Lively’s mom, whom the father of three called a “lifesaver.”

“It’s been incredible to have her here. She doesn’t know it but actually, she’s emergency food if this gets real,” he joked.

Colbert asked Reynolds what it has been like being the only man isolating with five women, wanting to know if he misses “masculine company.”

“I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men just tend to be the architects of someone’s demise,” the actor shared. “It’s fine, I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls stuff.”

“I try not to push gender normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one, when they came out that shoot, just really wanted to make dresses,” he explained. “They wanted to dress in hot pink all day so that’s what I do. This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun.”

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern and later married in 2012. They welcomed their youngest daughter — whom they have yet to reveal the name of as they are notoriously private about their children — late last year.

In January, Lively opened up about how she and Reynolds have been transitioning to life with three kids.

“At one point, we had three [kids aged] 4 and under,” the actress said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “It’s like going from two to 3,000. [We] have so many children. It’s pretty [crazy]. We’re outnumbered. It’s a lot.”

The Rhythm Section star also revealed that the parents weren’t the only ones learning to adjust to the new baby.

“It’s a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it’s good,” she told Jimmy Fallon that same month. “I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very into the baby but my middle child, not so much.”

“We’re thinking of keeping her,” Lively joked of her youngest.

