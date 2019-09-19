Ryan Reynolds Jokes That 'Bags Under My Eyes' Are His 'Thankless' Kids' Fault for Not Sleeping

Ryan Reynolds is keeping it real about parenthood, even while promoting adults-only drinks.

The actor, 42, stars in a smoldering new photo shoot for his brand Aviation American Gin, looking dapper as he poses in a series of black-and-white and color shots, including next to a bottle of the spirit in the first image posted to his Instagram.

Reynolds didn’t let the more serious vibe of the shoot deter him from cracking a joke in the caption, though, writing after thanking his photographer, hair stylist and look stylist that his tired look was the fault of his daughters Inez, 3 this month, and James, 4½.

“Bags under my eyes by two thankless a–holes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King’s The Shining,” joked the Deadpool star.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — Reynolds and Gal Gadot‘s costar in the upcoming Netflix action film Red Notice — couldn’t help ribbing his friend in the comments, writing, “Love these shots and love your gin. Oh but I’m an ‘a–hole’ cos I wanted you to read the second half of the Shining? 💁🏽‍♂️”

Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively seemed more interested in the way her husband came off in the photos, though, dropping the flirty comment, “Feeling very happy about my life choices right about now … “

“I am ALSO feeling very happy about my sister’s life choices right about now … ” the pregnant Gossip Girl alum’s older sister Robyn Lively remarked.

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James (L) and Inez in December 2016 Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (7567188bl

The soon-to-be father of three has adorably trolled his young daughters in the past, telling PEOPLE this past May that if he’s on a plane with them, “I usually get up and ask the flight attendant if I can leave the aircraft.”

“Ninety-nine percent of the time they say, ‘No, please stay seated,’ so I just sit back down and long for the sweet release of death,” Reynolds teased.

In a hilarious promo video for his animated feature Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, the titular character’s voice actor joked that he got so immersed in his role that he “didn’t show up at school” to pick up Inez and James one day “because Detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those two little girls are. Who are they?”

“They’re our daughters. He just left them,” said Lively, 32, before her husband continued, “[Pikachu] doesn’t have a wife. He’s a little yellow guy. He lives in Ryme City in a briar patch or something.”