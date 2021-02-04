Ryan Reynolds Jokes He Will Watch the Super Bowl for '4 Seconds' Before His Kids Take Over the TV

Ryan Reynolds says viewing the Super Bowl might not go exactly as he plans.

While appearing virtually as a guest on Good Morning America on Thursday morning, the 44-year-old actor detailed his plans for the big game on Sunday night, telling GMA co-host George Stephanopoulos that he is prepared that he may not even be able to watch the game altogether.

"I'm gonna watch the game, I have three daughters, so [wife] Blake [Lively] and myself and the kids will sit down and watch the game for about four, four and a half seconds, before it's switched over to Paw Patrol," he jokes. "And then I'll be watching the game from my phone."

Adding to his hilarious take on his plans, Reynolds says: "Or, I may just wander outside and stare at the sun directly ... I don't know. Anything can happen Super Bowl Sunday. We'll see what the weather brings."

Reynolds, who shares three daughters — James, Inez and Betty — with Lively, 33, is very happy being a father to three young girls, despite how he expects they might ruin his plans to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV.

Late last year, in a sweet interview with Access that was conducted by two of co-host Mario Lopez's kids, The Croods: A New Age star opened up about being a father to girls.

Asked by Lopez's 10-year-old daughter Gia, "What makes you the ultimate girl dad?" Reynolds responded, "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine."

"I come from all boys. I have three older brothers," he added. "So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it."

Reynolds went on to share that something he cherishes the most about being a dad is spending time with his family.

"I try to be as present as possible. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together," he continued. "I think that that's been the best part of it. We really don't spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."

The proud dad of three also had a sweet response when he asked whether his wife and daughters are the "superheroes" in his family.