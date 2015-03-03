Ryan Reynolds: My Daughter Is 'Allergic to Sleep'
"Our baby, in particular, is, we think, allergic to sleep," Reynolds jokes
Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
Ryan Reynolds visited The Tonight Show Monday night, and as new parents often do, talked about his newborn baby. (Of course, because it’s a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, you have to get through a few musical impressions, including Michael McDonald, first.)
“Our baby, in particular, is, we think, allergic to sleep,” Reynolds said while talking about his 9-week-old daughter with wife Blake Lively.
“We think that she thinks she’s protecting us from the sleep monsters,” Reynolds continues. “Like, ‘Oh, I have to keep them up or the sleep monsters will get them.’ ”
But in between all those sleepless nights the proud parents have endured, the first-time father came up with a solution. Unfortunately, he adds, his plan has yet to work on his baby girl.
“The trick I try to use is that Baby Einstein stuff,” Reynolds, 38, explains. “But for me, that’s like horse tranquilizer — I could go down on a lit stove.”
— Alex Heigl