Ryan Reynolds: My Daughter Is 'Allergic to Sleep'

"Our baby, in particular, is, we think, allergic to sleep," Reynolds jokes

Ryan Reynolds visited The Tonight Show Monday night, and as new parents often do, talked about his newborn baby. (Of course, because it’s a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, you have to get through a few musical impressions, including Michael McDonald, first.)

“Our baby, in particular, is, we think, allergic to sleep,” Reynolds said while talking about his 9-week-old daughter with wife Blake Lively.

“We think that she thinks she’s protecting us from the sleep monsters,” Reynolds continues. “Like, ‘Oh, I have to keep them up or the sleep monsters will get them.’ ”

But in between all those sleepless nights the proud parents have endured, the first-time father came up with a solution. Unfortunately, he adds, his plan has yet to work on his baby girl.

“The trick I try to use is that Baby Einstein stuff,” Reynolds, 38, explains. “But for me, that’s like horse tranquilizer — I could go down on a lit stove.”

