Ryan Reynolds Is Ready for Diaper Duty

Ryan Reynolds has no fears about becoming a first-time dad with wife Blake Lively, who’s expecting the A-list couple’s first baby in early 2015 — especially when it comes to the messier side of parenting.

“I don’t have a weak stomach,” the actor, 38, told PEOPLE on Saturday at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research Benefit in New York. “I’m good with diapers and diarrhea and all that kind of stuff because I have lots of nieces and nephews, so I’ve done it all before.”

So what part of fatherhood is he looking forward to most?

“I’m just excited about having a buddy,” he said. “We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl yet, but whatever it is, you have this tether to reality that never goes away.”

His enthusiasm should come as no surprise to Lively, 27, who recently told PEOPLE that her hunky hubby “takes pretty good care of me.”

And though the picture-perfect parents-t0-be have been anything but shy about their shared desire to have a big brood in the future, for now, Reynolds is just trying to take on this newest role one step at a time.

“For a lot of new dads, you tend to dwell on the mistakes you don’t want to make,” he said. “I’m at that stage still where I’m focused primarily on being open and understanding and leaving a lot of room for error.”

— Haiwen Lu