Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before

Ryan Reynolds is proud to be a girl dad.

While on the Today show Monday promoting his upcoming Christmas musical comedy Spirited, the 46-year-old actor opened up about the baby he and wife Blake Lively have on the way, admitting that he's hoping their fourth child will be a girl.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," said Reynolds, who shares daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James (8 next month) with Lively, 35.

The actor noted that he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."

His desire to have another girl comes from "experience," Reynolds told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, both as a father to three girls and as as youngest of three brothers himself. "I love my well-being and my home," he joked, teasing his siblings "were just arsonists and firemen."

Still, Guthrie dubbed Reynolds "the ultimate girl dad" — a title Reynolds accepted with a "Yes."

He ended the interview, which he did alongside costars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, by giving a sweet shout-out to his girls — saying "James, Nezzie and Betty are watching, so hi guys, I love you!"

Prior to opening up about the baby on his way, Reynolds cracked jokes about becoming a father again.

When Kotb said Reynolds was "about to have a big change," he told Ferrell and Spencer, "that could be anything, hold on a second." And when Kotb clarified is was the baby news, he acted shocked.

"This is how I find out?!" he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds — See Her Baby Bump!

Lively revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 4 in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

A source told PEOPLE that the news also came as a surprise to her friends. "Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again," the source said. "She kept it very quiet."

Another insider told PEOPLE that the actress, who tied the knot with Reynolds in 2012, "wants to be that old-fashioned kind of mom," noting that she "makes time to do work stuff" when the kids are out or sleeping.

"She happens to be a really attentive mom. Her kids are her first priority over everything," the source said. "You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman, would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family but she is really wonderful with the kids."

Today airs weekdays (starting at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.