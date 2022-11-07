Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before

While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively don't know the sex of their fourth child on the way, the actor says he's "ready for whatever happens"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 11:08 AM
Ryan Reynolds attends The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty

Ryan Reynolds is proud to be a girl dad.

While on the Today show Monday promoting his upcoming Christmas musical comedy Spirited, the 46-year-old actor opened up about the baby he and wife Blake Lively have on the way, admitting that he's hoping their fourth child will be a girl.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," said Reynolds, who shares daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James (8 next month) with Lively, 35.

The actor noted that he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."

His desire to have another girl comes from "experience," Reynolds told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, both as a father to three girls and as as youngest of three brothers himself. "I love my well-being and my home," he joked, teasing his siblings "were just arsonists and firemen."

Still, Guthrie dubbed Reynolds "the ultimate girl dad" — a title Reynolds accepted with a "Yes."

He ended the interview, which he did alongside costars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, by giving a sweet shout-out to his girls — saying "James, Nezzie and Betty are watching, so hi guys, I love you!"

Prior to opening up about the baby on his way, Reynolds cracked jokes about becoming a father again.

When Kotb said Reynolds was "about to have a big change," he told Ferrell and Spencer, "that could be anything, hold on a second." And when Kotb clarified is was the baby news, he acted shocked.

"This is how I find out?!" he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds — See Her Baby Bump!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Lively revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 4 in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

A source told PEOPLE that the news also came as a surprise to her friends. "Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again," the source said. "She kept it very quiet."

Another insider told PEOPLE that the actress, who tied the knot with Reynolds in 2012, "wants to be that old-fashioned kind of mom," noting that she "makes time to do work stuff" when the kids are out or sleeping.

"She happens to be a really attentive mom. Her kids are her first priority over everything," the source said. "You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman, would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family but she is really wonderful with the kids."

Today airs weekdays (starting at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.

Related Articles
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
All About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 3 Kids (and Counting!)
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds — See Her Baby Bump!
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump to Stave Off Paparazzi in Photos with Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift
blake lively
Pregnant Blake Lively Kept News of Baby No. 4 'Very Quiet,' Says Source: 'Friends Were Surprised'
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Pregnant Blake Lively Hugs Taylor Swift in Sweet Photo as She Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini
Blake Lively Pregnant
Pregnant Blake Lively Poses in Her Underwear as She Shows Off Baby Bump in 'Real Life'
Ryan Reynolds Says He's Enjoyed 'Best Summer We've Ever Had' Amid Blake Lively's Pregnancy News
Ryan Reynolds Says He's Enjoyed 'Best Summer We've Ever Had' amid Blake Lively's Pregnancy News
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Blake Lively Wants to Be an 'Old-Fashioned Mom,' Says Source: She 'Cooks Dinner Every Night'
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Pregnant Blake Lively Says She 'Likes to Create' Both 'Businesses and Humans' After Revealing Bump
Blake Lively drink commercial
Pregnant Blake Lively Is the 'Ultimate Virgo' in Latest Ad for Her Betty Buzz Mixers
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Stars Who Revealed Their Pregnancies on the Red Carpet in 2022
blake lively
See the Four Unforgettable Moments Blake Lively Debuted Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Says Wife Blake Lively Got Over Her Anger and Is Now 'Obsessed' with Wrexham FC
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'
will ferrell and ryan reynolds
Will Ferrell Talks 'Wife' Blake Lively on 'Kimmel' After Swapping Late-Night Spots with Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on Being a Dad to Three 'Wild' Girls: 'I'm Like Any Parent'