Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Friend Nick Cannon on Twitter After TV Host Announces Baby No. 11

The actors have previously collaborated on a funny Father's Day ad for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin, in which Nick Cannon poured a cocktail called "The Vasectomy"

By
Published on November 3, 2022 11:04 PM
Ryan Reynolds attends Netflix's "6 Underground" New York Premiere at The Shed on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); Nick Cannon attends "Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together" at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty; Prince Williams/Getty

Ryan Reynolds is poking fun at his friend Nick Cannon — again!

Following the announcement that Cannon, 42, is expecting his 11th baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds chimed in with a joke.

"We're gonna need a bigger bottle," Reynolds, 46, added to a retweet of the PEOPLE story sharing the news of Cannon's little one on the way.

On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together, captioning one of the posts: "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍."

Reynolds comment could be in reference to a bigger baby bottle for his expanding brood or, of course, to the actor's Aviation Gin. For Father's Day, Cannon joined the Deadpool actor for a hilarious ad in which the Masked Singer host took viewers through the process of making "the mother of all cocktails: 'The Vasectomy.' "

In the spot, Cannon quipped, "Lord knows I need one," before starting to make the drink: 1 oz. cranberry juice, 3 oz. tonic, a dash of lemon juice and 1.5 oz. Aviation Gin over ice in a tall glass, stirred and garnished with an orange-rind twist.

All along, the star teased about the joys of parenting, including all the "full night's sleep" he's getting.

"And that looks like a delicious Vasectomy," he declared at the end of the process before Reynolds, stepped into the shot for a sip.

Ryan Reynolds and Nick Cannon Celebrate Father's Day with ‘The Vasectomy’ Cocktail
Ryan Reynolds and Nick Cannon. Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids," Reynolds said, then did a spit take when Cannon deadpanned, "I have eight."

Since then, Cannon has recently welcomed two more children: a baby girl, Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole, and a baby boy, Rise Messiah, with model Brittany Bell.

The musician also shares son Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon and Scott also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021.

Related Articles
Ryan Reynolds and Nick Cannon Celebrate Father's Day with ‘The Vasectomy’ Cocktail
Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate Father's Day with 'The Vasectomy' Cocktail
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon.
Bre Tiesi, Who Is Pregnant with Nick Cannon's 8th Child, Honors the Star on Father's Day: 'We Love You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY7mf-pGbO/ legendarylovecannon The legendary Mickey 🐭 wishing you all a very happy Halloween 🎃 8h
Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Dresses in 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Costumes with Twins Zion and Zillion
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Poses with Twins Zion and Zillion in Sweet 'Wizard of Oz' Costumes
Alyssa Scott Pregnant
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'
brittany bell
Brittany Bell Poses with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids in Adorable 'Encanto' Costumes
Alyssa Scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Thanks Fans After Sharing Baby News Following Death of Son with Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa; Abby De La Rosa home pumpkin patch
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Has an At-Home Pumpkin Patch Photo Shoot with Nick Cannon and Twins
nick cannon, brie tiesi
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Take Son Legendary Love on His First Trip to Pumpkin Patch: Photos
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: ‘Hair Extravaganzas’. https://twitter.com/mariahcarey/status/1584031683510095873?s=46&t=L9-jfvlr6qEH2UReShugew.
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole Enjoy a 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon Shares Adorable Photo of Newborn Daughter Onyx Wearing a Crown
Nick Cannon's Baby Daughter Onyx Wears Crown in Newborn Photo Shoot — See the Cute Pictures!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Nick Cannon's Kids' Moms Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWnd42r6ev/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link nickcannon's profile picture nickcannon Verified All in a days work!! Onyx has the right idea! It’s a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit! 2h
Nick Cannon Cuddles with Baby Girl Onyx in New Photo: 'Meditation and Rejuvenation'