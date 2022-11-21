Ryan Reynolds Admits He Hasn't Prepared Much for Baby No. 4: 'I Should Sweep or Something'

Ryan Reynolds already knows the drill when it comes to welcoming another baby.

The Spirited star, 46, appears on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing Monday, where he opens up about preparing to welcome his fourth baby with wife Blake Lively.

Already a dad to daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, Reynolds admits "not as much preparation" has gone into bringing another baby into the family.

"How are you preparing for this new baby?" Reynolds' Spirited costar Sunita Mani asks the actor.

"The first one, everything's like perfect and you set everything up, everything's sterilized. By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right this is happening," he says, teasing, "I should sweep or something."

"Not as much preparation has happened. I shouldn't speak for my wife because she's in it to win it right now," he adds. "She's ready. We're very excited though."

Last week, Lively gave an emotional speech dedicated to Reynolds before he accepted the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles. The Gossip Girl star shared behind-the-scenes stories about her husband's dedication to his craft — and his unbounded love for his family.

"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," said the actress, 35.

And the Deadpool star has also exceeded the demands of family life, shared Lively.

Blake Lively. Taylor Hill/Getty

"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she said. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

Lively continued, "He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, Daddy always comes home. And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life."

"He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet," she added. "And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."