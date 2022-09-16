Ryan Reynolds Says He's Enjoyed 'Best Summer We've Ever Had' amid Blake Lively's Pregnancy News

Ryan Reynolds opened up about a summer of quality time with his family during a pre-recorded appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 04:30 PM

Ryan Reynolds's summer has been all about family.

Amid news that wife Blake Lively is expecting their fourth baby, Reynolds appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in a previously recorded sit down, where he talked about summer and back-to-school season with his family.

The Deadpool actor, 45, said that he's spent his summer taking "structured time off" where he'd do some work in the mornings and spend the rest of the day with his family.

"It was beautiful, it was great. I stayed home the whole summer, [I] haven't shot a movie in a year. Starting one right now, which is nice, but it was just nice to be at home with my family," he added.

Asked about what it's like being "at home with all the ladies," Reynolds said, "It's 7, 5, and 3, my daughters and it's pretty wild. Summertimes at home are pretty special."

"I can easily say that this is the best summer we've ever had, as a family. It's just so nice to be home and be present."

Reynolds went on to say that daughters Betty, Inez and James "do all the same stuff every other kid does."

"They're drawing and coloring. They're doing their dance parties, they hunt mom and dad in the wood with a crossbow," he joked.

Live with Kelly and Ryan; Taylor Hill/Getty

"It's just that time in your life, and it just reminds me of that time in my life, when I was a little kid."

The news that the couple is expecting their fourth child came after Lively appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.

blake lively
Taylor Hill/Getty

Back in December, Reynolds opened up about the importance of spending time with his kids, noting that it was a major factor in his decision to take a break from acting.

Speaking to LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel about his "sabbatical," Reynolds said, "The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids."

He later noted that he simply wants to "live life like a normal human," stating, "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

