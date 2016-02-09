The actor tells PEOPLE that his 13-month-old daughter was less than impressed by her dad's new look

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Makeup Scared Daughter James: Every Time She Saw Me 'She Would Need the Diaper Changed'

Is Ryan Reynolds still worthy of his former Sexiest Man Alive crown while wearing horrifying monster makeup? Daughter James isn’t so sure.

Reynolds spends much of his upcoming film Deadpool with his face zipped into a superhero mask and the rest, after his character is horribly disfigured, in layers of frightening makeup that took hours to apply.

At Monday’s New York premiere of the film, which pokes fun at Reynolds’ reign as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010, the actor, 39, spoke to PEOPLE about whether he still felt sexy while in costume as Deadpool.

“Hell yeah,” he said. “It’s what’s inside that counts.”

And although Blake Lively told PEOPLE her husband will always be the Sexiest Man Alive in her (admittedly “biased”) eyes, Reynolds revealed that their 13-month-old daughter was less than impressed with his getup.

“No, I made the baby cry every time the baby saw me in that makeup,” he shared. “You would know as soon as she saw me that she would need the diaper changed. Everything would evacuate, every bodily fluid. It was horrible!”

Ryan’s costar T.J. Miller, who plays Weasel in the film, vouched for his onscreen pal’s tale.

“[James] heard his voice on the set and was like, ‘That’s my dad,’ but couldn’t figure out who it was,” he said.

“Then when she connected the two, it was a bit of a freak out situation — I mean, your father suddenly looks like Deadpool. There were some tears. I was on set that day. Ryan came out in his makeup and said, ‘I just horrified my daughter!’ ”