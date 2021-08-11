"Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home," Ryan Reynolds jokes to PEOPLE of online trolling

Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters Troll Him Just Like Wife Blake Lively: 'I'm Safe from Nothing'

Ryan Reynolds' home is full of trolls!

The Deadpool actor's new action-packed comedy Free Guy, set partly within the world of a video game, gently pokes fun at internet trolling — an online phenomenon Reynolds is very familiar with.

Asked if he's been trolled himself, Reynolds, 44, tells PEOPLE: "Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife [Blake Lively] trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home."

"Even my daughters [James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and Betty, 22 months,] now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing," the dad of three adds, laughing.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lively, 33, and Reynolds met in 2010 when they starred together as romantic leads in Green Lantern. They began dating a year later and tied the knot in September 2012.

The pair are famous for trolling each other on social media, most recently while celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first date by returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,' " Lively wrote alongside a photo of the couple showing off their date night looks. "But in much more comfortable shoes." She also posted a picture of Reynolds standing in front of Boston sushi eatery O Ya, writing, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

Reynolds also shared a selfie of the two of them in front of the restaurant. "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," he captioned the snap, keeping up their playful trolling, which appears to be their love language.

The actor later reposted a broader crop of the photo, complete with a disclaimer covering his face. "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

Lively shared his post to her story, adding, "That's right."

Free Guy is in movie theaters on Friday, Aug. 13.