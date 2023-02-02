Ryan Reynolds' Daughter James, 8, Makes Rare Appearance at Weekend Wrexham Match with Dad

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's oldest daughter, 8-year-old James, joined her dad at the Jan. 29 Wrexham Match

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on February 2, 2023 01:14 PM
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and daughter James Reynolds arriving before the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match
Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds had a very special guest join him at one of Wrexham's matches this week — his oldest daughter.

The girl dad, 46, took in a match on Sunday with daughter James, 8, by his side. The Welsh soccer team co-owner could be seen walking through the stands at The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales with James holding his hand.

In various photos from the event, James could be seen waiting patiently next to her dad as he talked to different people during the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round match, which ended in a draw.

In addition to James, the Free Guy actor shares daughters Betty, 3, and Inez, 6, with wife Blake Lively, who announced in September that the couple was expecting their fourth child.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and daughter James Reynolds arriving before the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

It turns out that the A Simple Favor actress, 35, was offering her support from home, reveling in the anxiety she watched play out on her husband's face, captured on the ESPN+ live broadcast.

"I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live," she wrote on her Instagram story, along with a photo of Reynolds with his hand on his head watching the game.

Lively decided that the subscription was "worth it" to watch Reynolds and his team.

"If you're not watching this insane Wrexham AFC game right now you're missing out on these vibes," she told followers. "They're playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense."

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's adventure in becoming soccer club owners is the focus of the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, available to stream now on Hulu.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and daughter James Reynolds arriving before the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

In November, Lively had some sweet sentiments to share about her husband as she presented Reynolds with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award.

During her speech, Lively opened up about how earlier in his career, the Deadpool actor would return back to Canada, where he is originally from, on weekends after filming in the states during the week.

Comparing that to present-day, Lively noted, "Now, I am his home, and our girls are his home."

Sharing he is "hardwired to get home," Lively said Reynolds would, "show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup." She praised that when it comes to being there for his kids, "daddy always comes home."

