"The Lion King was right!" jokes Ryan Reynolds of seeing "the circle of life" come to fruition in his household

Ryan Reynolds Says New Baby Is a 'Mini Version' of Big Sister James: 'It's Amazing to See'

Ryan Reynolds may not have twins, but he’s sure seeing double!

The Deadpool actor, 40, opened up to Entertainment Tonight Thursday evening in Los Angeles as he was honored as one of GQ‘s Men of the Year, saying his new baby girl and her big sister James, who turns 2 on Dec. 16, “look alike.”

“You can see that she’s a little mini version of our older girl,” Reynolds says. “But, no, it’s great. It’s like an actually cohesive, working, functioning family.”

Adds the actor and husband of Blake Lively, 29, “It’s amazing to see my older daughter taking care of my younger one. The Lion King was right! The circle of life, it exists.”

Reynolds can’t help admitting that this whole “getting back in shape” thing regarding his wife baffles him a bit, as to him, there is no work to really be done.

“I don’t know of what you speak with this ‘getting back in shape,’ ” he says.”She looks fantastic! So I don’t know. It’s like, yeah, whatever we do to stay healthy is what we do. It’s great.”

And when asked how the “ladies at home” feel about his GQ honor, Reynolds jokes that his biggest back-pats in his personal life come from something quite a bit different.