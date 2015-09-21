"I was told that I needed to check her temperature through the rectum," Reynolds said Monday

Ryan Reynolds on James' First Fever: I Had to Take Her Temperature (and Not Under Her Armpit!)

When it comes to daddy duty, Ryan Reynolds isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

James, the actor’s daughter with wife Blake Lively, recently came down with her first fever and, after a call into the pediatrician, it was up to the new parents to keep track of their 9-month-old‘s temperature.

“I was told that I needed to check her temperature through the rectum,” Reynolds, 38, said Monday during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael.

“I was like, ‘No. Can’t be.’ There’s a mouth, there’s an armpit, there’s got to be something [else].”

But James’ doctor insisted the new parents were up for the challenge. “The doctor was like, ‘No, no, no, just have one of you guys distract her and the other one do it. She’ll be fine,’ ” Reynolds recalls.

In the end, all turned out well — and James is doing fine. But the Mississippi Grind star wonders if the “terrifying” task will forever haunt him.

“It all went well though. I didn’t lose it. It came back out,” Reynolds jokes of the thermometer.

“You can’t help but think this is going to leave a lasting mark. I’m going to be walking her down the aisle years from now and she’s going to go, ‘I know what you did.’ They’ve got to come up with a better system!”