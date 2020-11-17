Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are parents to three daughters: Betty, 13 months, Inez, 4, and James, who turns 6 next month

Ryan Reynolds Says He Likes 'Hanging Out with' Daughter Betty: 'Fun Watching Her Grow'

Betty is the apple of her daddy's eye.

In an adorable virtual interview with a young reporter named Mack surrounding the upcoming release of Ryan Reynolds' new film The Croods: A New Age, the actor recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that his 13-month-old youngest daughter is his favorite person to spend time with at the moment.

"I have a new baby. She's a little over a year now, so I really like hanging out with her. It's fun watching her grow up," replied Reynolds, 44, after Mack asked who is his "favorite person to hang out with in [his] own pack."

"Do you like the size of your pack in real life or do you want to grow it bigger?" Mack asked next.

"Whoa, uh, wow! I think it's a pretty good size right now but I appreciate the bait, Mack," Reynolds said, laughing.

Reynolds also recently opened up about his life at home with Lively, 33, and their three girls (Betty and her big sisters Inez, 4, and James, 6 next month) in an interview for Access, which was conducted by co-host Mario Lopez's two older kids.

"What makes you the ultimate girl dad?" asked Lopez's 10-year-old daughter Gia Francesca in the interview, published Friday.

"I love being a girl dad," the Deadpool actor responded. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine."

"I come from all boys. I have three older brothers," he added. "So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it."

Reynolds went on to share that something he cherishes the most about being a dad is spending time with his family.

"I try to be as present as possible. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together," he continued. "I think that that’s been the best part of it. We really don't spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."

"No joke, they're the most capable people I know," Reynolds said of his family. "If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people that I would lean on. They have wisdom and strength, they're calm under fire, they have courage under fire."