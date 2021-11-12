Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively 'Trade Off' Parenting Duties and 'Make Sure' to Have Personal Time

"I don't want to miss this time. You don't get this time back," Ryan Reynolds also says of taking a break from Hollywood to be with his three daughters

Ryan Reynolds is ready to put work on the back burner temporarily to focus solely on being a dad.

Speaking with BDG's Fatherly, the 45-year-old Red Notice actor elaborates on his recently announced plan to take a break from making movies at least until the summer of next year.

"You can't say you're doing that without recognizing the obscene privilege it is to be able to do that," he acknowledges about taking time off.

Reynolds also explains that part of his decision to step back from acting was so his wife Blake Lively can focus on her career more. Additionally, he can spend more quality time with their three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

"Part of it is to allow Blake to do some of the things that she wants to do and get to play in her own sandbox. And the other part is purely selfish. It's just that I don't want to miss this time," continues Reynolds. "You don't get this time back. And my kids are in school now, so they can't travel with me to location. I have to be there. So it's important and I'm super lucky I get to do it."

Reynolds says it is "quite literally a circus all the time" at their household with three young girls.

"There's always something going on," says the father of three. "There's always some extracurricular thing that the kids are doing, that sort of thing. So, yeah, I'll be there doing all that stuff. I'm going to experiment with my cooking abilities again. It's going to be nice."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

As for how he and Lively, 34, usually split up parenting duties to stay sane, he explains, "We look at everything like we share everything. We're friends first and foremost, and that's the biggest part of it. But I'm a working dad, she's a working mom, and we trade off and we make sure that we each have time for each other and we also have time for our kids. And that's the work you do. And that's part of the job. I think that's the thing we love."

Lively told PEOPLE earlier this week that she feels it is "very important" for her daughters to see her as a working mom.

"I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother," she said.

"Being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn't mean there are a lot of mothers who don't have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important," she added. "... So it is very important for them to see me working."