Did Ryan Reynolds Reveal the Sex of His Second Child?

Since the birth of their second child in September, Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have managed to keep the baby’s sex a secret.

But Reynolds might have just spilled the beans.

The 39-year-old actor had fans freaking out when he made a joke on Twitter Thursday night about his daughter‘s crib.

“The mobile above my daughter’s crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings,” Reynolds tweeted. “So she remembers how lucky she is.”

While Reynolds and Lively are already parents to 22-month old daughter James, many assumed the daughter Reynolds was referring to was their new baby.

Reynolds didn’t confirm the speculation from his fans. But he could be a little busy spending time with the new baby.

The former Sexiest Man Alive previously told PEOPLE that he can’t help but marvel at how quickly his daughter James is growing up — admitting that she has her father “wrapped around her finger.”

“There is nothing better than the idea of ‘Just let me explore and feel everything,’ ” he said of an epic afternoon he once spent with James.

Lively, meanwhile, didn’t waste any time getting back on her feet after giving birth.