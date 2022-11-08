Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively's Daughters Didn't Know 'Aunt' Taylor Swift Was Famous

The actor revealed it wasn't until his daughters attended Taylor Swift's concert that they realized singing wasn't just her "hobby"

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 8, 2022 04:20 PM
Ryan Reynolds is recounting the moment his and Blake Lively's daughters first realized their "aunt" Taylor Swift was a major superstar.

The Deadpool actor appeared on Monday's episode of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, where he explained that his daughters, Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8 next month, never quite understood that Swift's singing went beyond just being a "hobby."

"I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family," he explained.

"And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby,' " Reynolds added.

Reynolds also shared that he and Lively's daughters were thrilled when Swift dropped her new album Midnights and had already planned a "Midnights dance party" following his interview.

"We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included," he said. "My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea."

The actor, 46, and Lively, 35, are currently expecting their fourth baby together. While on the Today show Monday promoting his upcoming Christmas musical comedy Spirited, Reynolds chatted about their baby on the way, admitting that he's hoping their new addition will be another girl.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> and Blake Lively
"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," said Reynolds.

The actor noted that he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."

His desire to have another girl comes from "experience," Reynolds told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, both as a father to three girls and as the youngest of three brothers himself. "I love my well-being and my home," he joked, teasing his siblings "were just arsonists and firemen."

Still, Guthrie dubbed Reynolds "the ultimate girl dad" — a title Reynolds accepted with a "Yes."

