Ryan Reynolds opened up about wife Blake Lively's second pregnancy and Eddie Bauer and American Forests' The One Tree initiative and #Hug2Give campaign

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It sounds like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively can thank their “Endless Love” for Baby No. 2.

“Yeah, ya know, [I] just played a little Lionel Richie, and the mood hit!” Reynolds told PEOPLE Tuesday at Eddie Bauer and American Forests’ The One Tree initiative and #Hug2Give campaign launch, quipping of the conception of his and wife Lively’s second baby.

All jokes aside, the movie star, 39, partnered with the clothing brand and environmental organization to implement his passion for earth — one that he shares with Lively, 29, and their 20-month-old daughter James.

“I’m a big outdoorsman. My relationship with the outdoors is a long, storied one and something I value greatly,” Reynolds tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I love doing it with my family. I take my daughter with me all the time on hikes. My wife is just extraordinarily pregnant, so there’s not a lot of hiking going on, which I’m told is my fault!”



While his expectant wife’s growing baby belly might keep her from from the great outdoors for the time being, Reynolds still has an adorable hiking partner.

“I take my daughter out all the time. I live upstate New York, as well, so I’m able to get out there, and it’s all just the backyard and the forests,” says the British Columbia, Canada, native, who grew up with an a keen appreciation for nature.

And now that he has kids of his own, Reynolds’ perspective on preservation advocacy has only grown more fervent.

“I like to think that this movement is galvanized enough that we can actually turn back the clock on some of the damage we’ve done and really create a space in the world that our kids can enjoy and experience what we experienced when we were young, their age,” he says. “I think about it all the time: Is my daughter going to have the same opportunities I had as a kid? And I hope that’s gonna be true. So I’m doing my part, big and small, to see that that happens.”

And Reynolds sees speaking out about The One Tree as doing his part: Each time someone posts a photo of themselves hugging a tree on social media with the hashtag #Hug2Give, Eddie Bauer will donate $50 American Forests to contribute toward the nonprofit’s conservation efforts.