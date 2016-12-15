James Reynolds' jacket, a bomber from Coach, retails for $200 and is already sold out

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s daughters have made their public debut – and rocked totally adorable toddler fashion while doing it.

James, the couple’s older child, was camera ready at her father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Thursday, wearing the kids’ varsity jacket from Coach.

The blue bomber retails for $200, and is part of Coach’s exclusive collaboration with Parisian store Colette. The coat features leather sleeves and fun patches – and is already sold out!

Underneath her $62 mustard-colored skirt with suspenders from Mabo Kids, James donned an Alice + Ames ballet dress in navy square, which retails for $40.

In addition to fun, polka dot printed tights – which look like Cherokee from Target ($5) – the soon-to-be 2-year-old bounced around in Converse Kids Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi gray sneakers – which are available online in an array of colors for $35.

The pair’s second child, who was born in September and whose name hasn’t yet been released, was clothed in a gray, two-piece infant’s outfit.

