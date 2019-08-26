Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Telling Third Baby on the Way to 'Stay in' Wife Blake Lively's Belly

Ryan Reynolds is okay being a family of four a little longer — if only to continue to hilariously troll his wife.

In a funny photo post marking Blake Lively‘s 32nd birthday, the Deadpool actor, 42, replied to one commenter who remarked, “Get that baby outta there!!! 🍼,” seemingly referring to the smattering of baby-bump pictures Reynolds included in his slideshow.

“I keep whispering, ‘Stay in … ‘ ” the third-time dad-to-be joked.

The never-before-seen photos Reynolds shared on Sunday featured less-than-camera-ready moments of Lively, her eyes closed as she smiled in almost all of the shots.

The couple’s famous pals chimed in on the comment section, with Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld saying “There are no bad pictures of @blakelively and happy 🎂🎂🎂” and the actress’s sister Robyn Lively remarking, “Nailed it.”

In May, the couple — who wed in 2012 — announced they were expecting their third child while at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. The former Gossip Girl star stepped out wearing a yellow dress that hugged her growing baby bump.

Shortly after the news broke, Reynolds revealed he had some big things planned for his wife on the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday: “I am going to keep it simple: Just some skydiving … maybe some skywriting.”

“I am going to see if I can get one of those blimps that say something nice,” he joked in addition.

The spouses’ baby on the way will join their two daughters Inez, 3 next month, and James, 4½.

Reynolds shared his secret to a successful romance with Lively while on Live with Kelly and Ryan just one day after the couple’s big pregnancy reveal — and it’s all about keeping it funny.

“You and your wife Blake love to troll each other on Instagram. It’s become a sport,” co-host Ryan Seacrest told him.

Reynolds nodded, saying, “Oh yeah, we do once in a while. It’s kind of like what my dad used to say: ‘If you can’t say anything nice, say something embarrassing.’ That’s how we roll.”

The actor added, “I think it’s a sign of a healthy relationship, personally. I do, yeah.”