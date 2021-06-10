Ryan Reynolds Makes Father's Day Cocktail Named 'The Vasectomy' in Hilarious Ad for His Aviation Gin

Father of three Ryan Reynolds jokes that the cocktail is "as refreshing as fatherhood" in the Aviation American Gin commercial

Ryan Reynolds has the perfect drink for dads.

The Free Guy actor presents the "mother of all cocktails" in the Father's Day ad for his Aviation American Gin. Joking about the pleasures of parenthood - he shares three daughters with wife Blake Lively: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1½ - Reynolds gives step-by-step instructions to make a drink aptly named "The Vasectomy."

"First, fill a tall glass with ice the way children fill our lives with such joy. Next, pour 1 ounce of cranberry juice, sweet just like their little smiles. Then pour 3 ounces of tonic, so bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long, full night's sleep," he jokes.

Reynolds adds a squeeze of lemon before bringing in the gin - a comically heavy pour at first, before he corrects himself to only 1.5 ounces of the spirit. He stirs the cocktail and tastes it, saying sarcastically, "Now that is as refreshing as fatherhood."

In November, Reynolds told Access about what makes him the ultimate girl dad.

"I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers," he said at the time. "So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

