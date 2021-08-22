"The rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed," the Big Sky actor captioned a carousel of photos from the father-son adventure

Ryan Phillippe Soaks Up the Sun with Son Deacon in Photos from Their New Mexico Trip

Ryan Phillippe and his son Deacon Reese certainly seem at home outdoors.

The 46-year-old actor shared a carousel of breathtaking photos and videos from his recent trip to the McCauley Warm Springs in New Mexico with his 17-year-old son. Phillippe also included a couple of photos of the duo enjoying the summer sun in the Santa Fe National Forest.

"The rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed 🙏," he captioned the post.

Phillippe, who has been in New Mexico to shoot the upcoming MacGruber series for Peacock, shares Deacon with ex Reese Witherspoon. The couple, who divorced in 2007, are also parents to daughter Ava Phillippe, 21.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in November 2020, Phillippe said he surprised his son with a "short road trip" to Joshua Tree National Park for his 17th birthday the month prior, where they went hunting for aliens.

"We did some rock climbing and this and that. I had rented an alien-themed Airbnb and then revealed to him that the actual intent of our trip was to try to make contact with alien civilization," the Big Sky actor joked with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The two did intend to look for extra-terrestrial life during their trip, Phillippe said, by using an app meant to "take you through steps that increase the chances of making contact."

"The problem is we went too deep into Joshua Tree and lost signal. So we couldn't use the app," said the Cruel Intentions star.

The trip did give the two some time to bond, however. "We did lay out — in the middle of the night, we laid in the rocks and had a great father-and-son bonding moment, but no alien contact," Phillippe shared.

Deacon celebrated his 17th birthday last October surrounded by family, including both of his famous parents. The actors each shared heartfelt tributes to their son on Instagram to honor another trip around the sun.

"What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative," the mom of three wrote. "Can't wait to celebrate! I love you so much 🥰🎈."