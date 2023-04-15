Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Celebrate Son Deacon's New Album Release with Party

Deacon Phillippe released his debut album, A New Earth, on April 14

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 15, 2023 04:52 PM
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Deacon Reese Phillippe and Ryan Phillippe attend Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty for Fanatics

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon are proud of their musician son!

The Locksmith actor, 48, and The Morning Show actress, 47, celebrated the release of their son Deacon's debut album A New Earth with a party and urged their millions of followers on Instagram to stream the new music.

In a post, Ryan shared several photos at the event, starting with an adorable snap of the father-son duo posing for a photo while grinning wildly. In the snap, Ryan wore a plain white tee with a red, black and white sweater, while Deacon wore a black circle-neck shirt with a white checkered jacket.

Other shots showed Ryan announcing something on a microphone with his son standing in the background with his arms crossed and a closeup shot of the album's artwork, which showed Deacon, 19, on his knees reaching into a pond in the middle of a desert with his right hand.

"Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, "A New Earth" by @deaconphillippe !!" Ryan wrote. "Thank you so much to everyone who attended and to our sponsors… Stream, download, and listen to the album.😊"

Witherspoon, with whom Ryan shares Deacon and daughter Ava, 23, was also snapped at the party posing with her two children. Witherspoon donned a red checkered red sweater with black buttons and black pants, while Ava wore a long-sleeved green tie-top and black pants.

The proud mom also did her part and encouraged her 29.4 million followers on Instagram to listen to her son's new music. She posted a screenshot of Spotify's "New Pop Picks," which included his new song "Virus" (featuring Chain Arcade), on her Instagram Story and wrote "Let's goooo @deaconphillippe"

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Deacon, who began attending New York University in the fall, shared a collage of photos and videos sharing his dorm life in January and also hinted at some new music that he's been working on in his dorm room, including one song called "Guess."

Ryan gushed about his son's many talents In August of last year, as he made his first appearance on season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever and released his first mixtape.

"I am so proud," Ryan told Entertainment Tonight. "He's about to go to college for music. That's his primary focus. The acting thing he likes to do, and he will do according to what his appetite for it is, but his focus is primarily music."

He also plugged his son's mixtape on SoundCloud at the time, saying: "It's incredible. I'm so excited for people to hear. It's really good stuff. I'm super proud."

