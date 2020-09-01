Meet Griffin Sullivan! Ryan Murphy and Husband David Miller Welcome Third Son Together

Ryan Murphy just got a fresh dose of baby Glee!

The renowned television producer, 54, and his husband, photographer David Miller, welcomed their third son together on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Murphy revealed Tuesday on Instagram.

Murphy announced Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy's arrival by posting a photo of all three of his boys together, sharing in the caption that the new addition was born weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz.

Baby Griffin joins big brothers Ford Theodore, 5½, and Logan Phineas, 7½.

The American Horror Story creator revealed that he was expecting his third child with Miller in a self-written profile for Architectural Digest published in June.

"We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August," Murphy wrote, when describing how he sensed an "attack of color and Legos and bright Magna-Tiles" coming to his family home in the near future.

In November 2019, Murphy spoke about his son Ford — who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October 2018 — while presenting an award to Dana Walden (who was being honored for her work with the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, during Variety's Power of Women event), revealing that his child was "cancer-free" after being diagnosed with "a tumor the size of a tennis ball at 18 months" old three years previous.

"Ford went through a six-hour surgery and years of intense exams, which required hours and hours of anesthesia. I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was for our family," he said, adding that while he has yet to "emotionally recover" from it all, "Ford has."

Opening up about the life lessons he learned from the difficult experience, Murphy stressed that "this is a disease that touches us all."