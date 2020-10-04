Ryan Murphy Reflects on His Son Ford Beating Cancer to Mark His 6th Birthday: 'Our Warrior'

Ryan Murphy is celebrating his "warrior."

On Saturday, the renowned television producer marked his son Ford Theodore's sixth birthday with a post reflecting on the young boy's cancer recovery.

"Much love and respect to our warrior Ford Theodore Miller Murphy, who battled neuroblastoma cancer at 18 months and survived and thrived and today celebrated his SIXTH birthday," Murphy shared.

Ford was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2016 and underwent multiple procedures to battle the cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, “neuroblastoma starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells, most often found in an embryo or fetus” and the “type of cancer occurs most often in infants and young children. It is rare in children older than 10 years.”

Murphy, who shares Ford with husband David Miller, also thanked the doctors and nurses who helped treat their son.

"David and I are so grateful to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and all the doctors and helpers who continue to love and care for Ford," the proud dad said alongside a smiley photo of Ford. "There is in fact a wing with Ford's name on it to honor his spirit and all the children who are still in the fight. Ford loves jungle animals...thus the cheetah sleeping bag. We love you, Fordie."

Murphy first opened up about his son's cancer battle in 2018, saying he and Miller privately dealt with the fear and pain of watching their son fight for his life.

“My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck),” said Murphy, who also shares sons Logan Phineas, 7½, and Griffin Sullivan, 1 month, with Miller.

To thank the staff of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles — where Jimmy Kimmel’s son, Billy, was also treated — Murphy donated $10 million in 2018.